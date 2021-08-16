Thus ends the era of prelogy and the true rise of the empire

Did you think the end of the Star Wars prologue was in Revenge of the Sith or the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Not at all ! We just learned how the era of the prequel trilogy featured by George Lucas really ended thanks to the animated series The Bad Batch.

CAUTION IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE LATEST EPISODE OF STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

In fact, Disney + was offering the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch this week, titled Return to Kamino. Hunter is captured by Empire soldiers on Daro and sets off for Kamino on a Crosshair-controlled shuttle. Arrived on Kamino, Hunter is greeted by Admiral Rampart. It will be used as a bait to attract its comrades.

At the same time, Omega, Tech, Wrecker and Echo understand that their mate is no longer on Daro and target Kamino to rescue him and find him on the clone platform. After he finds him, a firestorm destroys the city. Tarkin ordered Rampart to launch the offensive on the capital, Tipoca City. The clone material and Nala Se have been recovered and the empire no longer needs to be on Kamino.

The end of an era

And the destruction of this Kaminoese cloning facility symbolically marks the end of an era. In fact, all of the events that occur in the Star Wars saga are from the Clone Wars. Nothing could better symbolize the end of the Clone Wars than the destruction of the complex that allowed the republic to form its army that gave the conflict its name. In addition, the bombing was certainly always planned by Admiral Rampart. The Kaminoan City only existed to serve the Empire. The fact that it will be destroyed shows all the atrocities the Empire is capable of and is only the beginning of everything it can do.

Additionally, in the music accompanying the destruction of the clone system, we can hear some echoes from the soundtrack of John Williams’ Attack of the Clones.

A secret of The Mandalorian finally revealed?

Finally, we can also see an obvious connection to The Mandalorian series. Nala Se, who is in charge of the cloning program, is being held by the Empire in a facility where she is forced to work together to prevent cloning knowledge from escaping the Empire. For this reason, Dr. Pershing in Disney’s first live-action Star Wars series + the same uniform with the Kaminoens logo as the technicians at the base where Nala Se is sent.

The adventures of Clone Force 99 continue into Season 2 of The Bad Batch. That first season was perfect for making the connection between the prelude and the original trilogy. And so the first part of this finale definitely marks the end of the previous era. Now the galaxy is plunging into the dark side …