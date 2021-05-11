Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes the regional association AfD | Free press

Erfurt (AP) – The Thuringian AfD under his boss Björn Höcke is now classified as safe extremist by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. There are “efforts against the free democratic basic order,” says a template that, according to participants, was discussed at a meeting in the Thuringian cabinet.

The classification of the regional association by the Thuringian president of the protection of the constitution became formally effective as early as in mid-March.

The chairman of the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Stephan Kramer, confirmed the cabinet position after consultation with the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior, but declined to comment on the content as there was an ‘increased duty of neutrality’ with a view to the planned state elections in the fall. The “Free Word” had previously reported on it.

A new state parliament will be elected in Thuringia on September 26, but the parliament must dissolve to do so.

Höcke was the founder of the “wing” of the AfD, which was later labeled as right-wing extremist. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, described Höcke as a right-wing extremist. The “wing” has now been formally disbanded.

The state office for the protection of the constitution has been sitting on the Thuringian AfD for a long time. As early as March 2020, the authority classified the entire state association as a suspicious case.

AfD Thuringia state spokesman Stefan Möller said, according to the announcement: “Every day the Thuringians see who is actually abusing fundamental rights. You also know that the AfD Thuringia is the only party that is uncompromisingly but peacefully committed to this month-long state of emergency. “

In Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the respective AfD state associations are now classified as suspected cases. This means that use can also be made here of intelligence services, for example observation or the collection of information about so-called informants. These are informants from a certain environment.

However, not all federal states know the category of suspected cases. For example, it is not used in Bavaria. The state offices for the protection of the constitution operate on the basis of state laws and may have established other internal regulations as well. For example, some countries also report groups classified as “suspected cases” in their annual reports, while others do not.

At the federal level, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is not allowed to classify and observe the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist case until urgent proceedings in the Cologne Administrative Court are completed. To prevent this, the AfD had turned to the court as a precaution before it could be classified as a suspicious case.