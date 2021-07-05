Through-Channel Marketing Software Market Size, Top Players, Growth Rate, Global Trend, and Opportunities to 2026

Since the last decade, marketing professionals are continuously upgrading the ways and tools used for advertising and promoting businesses. One such tool which is highly used by marketing professionals these days is the ‘through-channel marketing software’ . Several top brands—both small as well as large—have now started implementing this software for improving their marketing and advertising campaigns.

What is through-channel marketing software?

Through-channel marketing is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that empowers businesses to scale advertising and local market messaging in the most efficient and cost-effective manner with the help of their distributed marketing channels such as partners, resellers, dealers, retailers, agents, distributors, franchisees, and branches. Through-channel marketing software can also be called as distributed marketing platform.

Basically, through-channel marketing software is a tool which can be used by sellers who market and sell their products or services through a partner network as well as by different types of resellers of the seller’s products or services. In short, this software helps channel partners to acquire leads by using marketing assets.

Rising need for through-channel marketing platforms

The through-channel marketing software helps brands as well as the secondary or a third-party firm to reach their potential customers. In every marketing campaign, it is very important that a brand checks whether its promotion and messages are rightly communicated by the resellers. Through-channel marketing software tool helps these brands in managing all these tasks related to branding, promoting, and reselling in a highly effective and affordable way. The main target of through-channel marketing software is to help partner businesses to create brand awareness by leveraging the seller brand and correlating it with their own brand, and hence increasing the demand for the products or services that are offered by the seller. Due to all these benefits offered by the through-channel marketing software, many companies are now implementing this software for running enhanced marketing campaigns.

Future of the through-channel marketing software industry

Growing internet penetration and digitalization all over the globe is enabling marketing experts to target their customers and reach their target audience in an improved way. Currently, several companies are involved in expanding their business in through-channel marketing software industry. This is mainly because of the growing demand for through-channel marketing software all over the world. Impartner, one of the world’s fastest-growing, award-winning pure-play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and channel management platform supplier recently declared that it is going to acquire the Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) business from partner automation solutions provider, TIE Kinetix. With this acquisition, Impartner will offer the industry’s most efficient and complete channel management system with unparalleled breadth and depth and help businesses accelerate the performance of their channel.

Apart from Impartner, there many other market players dominating the through-channel marketing software market. Some of these market players are Impartner PRM, Zift Solutions, SproutLoud, Averetek, FLOW by TIE Kinetix, Ansira Edge Technology Suite, Gage Market Platform, Partnermarketing.com, MarketSnare, and StructuredWeb among others. Moreover, as per Research Dive, Market Expert Evaluation , the through-channel marketing software sector is expected to grow with a striking growth rate of 29.4% from 2019 to 2026. Currently, the total addressable market for through-channel marketing software is huge and advancing at an increased pace due to the numerous benefits it offers for a business. Among these, enhanced customer reach is one of the benefits which is considered as a major factor propelling the demand for the through-channel marketing software.

Furthermore, increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are giving rise to new opportunities for the development of through-channel marketing software industry. In this era of automation, several companies are moving toward AI and ML to provide enhance customer experience and also to operate the complaint resolution activities. Hence, the need for all these requirements clearly indicate that the through-channel marketing software market is on the verge of gaining heights in the near future.

