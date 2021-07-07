Three-Wheeler Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2028 investigated in the latest research

A three-wheeler is a three wheeled vehicle propelled by petrol/CNG, diesel, or electric motor. Three-wheelers are generally used as a commercial vehicle to transport passenger and goods. The mobility of three-wheelers depends on maneuverability, affordability, and door-to-door transport. As many developing countries specially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA require faster and significantly cheaper option for public and goods transport, three-wheeler suites the requirement best.

The three-wheeler market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for commercial vehicle with lower operating cost, last mile connectivity, and growing preference for the electric vehicle as a commercial vehicle. However, increase in fuel prices, higher upfront cost of electric three-wheeler battery, and lack of charging infrastructure are some the potential factors that can hamper the market growth.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, India dominated the global three-wheeler market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific, owing to the growing preference of electric three-wheelers in the region.

The three-wheeler market is segmented into fuel type, vehicle type, and region. Depending on fuel type, the market is divided into petrol/CNG, diesel, and electric. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger carrier and load carrier. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the three-wheeler market include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio & C.SpA, Atul Auto Limited, Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd, J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Scooters India Limited, Terra Motors Corporation, and TVS Motor Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fuel Type

o Petrol/CNG

o Diesel

o Electric

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Carrier

o Load Carrier

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Atul Auto Limited

o Bajaj Auto Ltd

o Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd

o J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd

o Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

o Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

o Piaggio & C.SpA

o Scooters India Limited

o Terra Motors Corporation

o TVS Motor Company