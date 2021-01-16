Three problems that Armin Laschet must now solve | Free press

There is no alternative to locking the CDU for 4 years.

The Merkel trail and the North Rhine-Westphaliaization of Laschet for all of D will place higher demands on the country than the pandemic.

My God, where does the CDU have another brand core?

The Greens will be happy, Düsseldorf will be Berlin.

Merz is a fan from the nineties, nobody needs that anymore. The other two are not really something for the future, something new is missing from time to time. And more specifically, it would be nice if all three were pale …

Clear indication of how much the CDU base has shifted to the left in green if Friedrich Merz is dismissed as chairman. So the K question is decided, even if Merz doesn’t have the party base behind him, nothing will come from the chancellor either; because you cannot rule without support from the party base.

@censor. According to your logic in the (obscure) CPSU equation, Laschet’s next successor should then have an agenda like the Greens 🙂

This means that the CDU is no longer eligible for medium-sized businesses. But the election will be postponed anyway. Unfortunately there is no alternative. Mr. Drosten noted that the risk of contamination in polling stations is just as high as in other restaurants that have been closed for a while. Moreover, given the current infection rate, the choice would lead to irresponsible extra contacts. I think that in 2035, after the lockdown, we will be able to vote again.

After Breshnev came Antropov and Chernenko before the CPSU dared to vote for Gorbachev. In this regard, there is still light at the end of the tunnel (unless that is from the return train).

If the CDU could still reject AKK’s choice as a mistake, it now turns out not to be. The party officials won who do not want to be pulled out of their comfort zone, as would have happened under Merz. In the case of Mr Laschet, there are indications that “keep it up” and a policy of consensus / compromise is the order of the day. That is exactly what Germany least needs at the moment. With “keep it up” we will be overtaken by other countries in the major issues of the world. Germany needs people with courage, assertiveness, clear, forward-looking goals and strong leadership to implement things that will move us forward, even against resistance. I don’t trust Mr. Laschet to do that. It is a shame, a missed opportunity, and next to the election of Mrs. Eskens and Mr. Borjans to the SPD, the next people’s party whose officials are doing their own party a disservice.

And Söder becomes candidate for chancellor 🙂

Correct!

Poor Germany represents with the first letter and the end:

“AfD”

What the “f” means is self-explanatory.

Since this is not about the rebels (or at least …), one can only wish that the Union does not fall back to “old times”. They are over – FJS fitted in his day, HS with his cap too – a great Social Democrat.

The new CDU chairman faces difficult tasks. The eternal nagging is scandalous, revealing and typical.

I sincerely hope that there is a certain spirit of optimism even when (for me) the wrong candidate has won. The eternal groans and the bad guys can do that on their own, and that’s the problem of the so-called “alternative”.

Quote: “There is only one alternative for conservative voters.”

Do you mean Bernd Höcke?

For me the “Sprücheklopfer” Laschet (smiles) is unable to unite the party. It will fall even further and faster than with AKK.

Should he be chosen as a candidate for the law firm, it will be good night Germany.

Well, if that is not clear keep it up! Mutti found a successor there.

The 59-year-old was referring to negotiations about the exit from coal or the fight against crime in North Rhine-Westphalia. If that were to be proof of his ability to hold office, one can only be surprised. Just escaped the Elt collabs in Germany, so the coal plants are running at full blast and the clan crime in NRW on every corner, is that the qualification? I think it boils down to the AfD being pushed back to voters.

That was to be expected and, apart from “big” speeches, little will happen. Unfortunately, the East has too few CDU votes, otherwise the visionary Merz would have been the winner. Nevertheless, it is good for me that only a few votes have decided and I hope that Mr Merz will be Merkel’s successor. To me, Laschet Rede was summing up the past with rhetorically better Wessi manners … SHADE, we had the chance …

Poor Germany !!

Now it has happened. Missed opportunity, with Laschetv unfortunately further comment and worse – now the locks are opening for the NRW conditions all over Germany. Goodbye conservative CDU! There is only one alternative for conservative voters.