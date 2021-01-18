Three novelties to remember about the future star smartphone

At Samsung’s last press conference, the Galaxy S21 was presented, the brand’s brand new flagship, which is available in three models depending on the size you want. If you’re still hesitant to pre-order, here are some things to keep in mind.

A beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED display

Last year, Samsung impressed us with the Galaxy S20 and its variable refresh rate screen. This year, the manufacturer is repeating a screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X variable panel that can reach up to 120 Hz, which means that you can get a perfectly smooth picture for videos and games. The S21 not only melts the battery, but also automatically adapts to your use and opens applications.

A smartphone for photography and video

With its Galaxy S21, the South Korean manufacturer offers us a device that is suitable for photo and video thanks to its powerful sensors:

12 megapixel wide angle with 1: 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization 64 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom with 1: 2.0 aperture and optical stabilization 12 megapixel ultra wide angle with 1: 2.2 aperture

With this triple sensor module you can take photos of exceptional quality, but also with a resolution of 8K (24 images per second), 4K (30/60 images per second) or Full HD with a resolution of up to 240 images per second. everything in HDR10 +. Note that by filming in 8K, you can instantly capture 33-megapixel photos without ever leaving your video recording. And in terms of zoom, you can see even further with the Space Zoom x30 feature!

An action cam mode is also part and enables the image to be stabilized very effectively at 60 frames per second.

The Galaxy S21 is also perfect for social networks. The 10 megapixel sensor is located on the front and is enhanced by the brand’s artificial intelligence to ensure that the photo is always perfect.

More and more autonomy

In Europe we have the right to the brand new Exynos 2100 chip, which is engraved in 5 nm and is even more powerful and less energy-consuming. This is a very good thing for the autonomy of the device. You should also know that Samsung is working hard to optimize the latter and offer different types of charging.

First of all, we have the right to a fast 25W charge via USB-C Power Delivery 3.0, but that’s not all as it is also possible to quickly charge it wirelessly in 15W and even increase the autonomy of a person around you around with a return charge of 4.5 W. In the end, the Galaxy S21 has 25 to 35% more autonomy than the previous model!

If you hesitate any longer, know that it is now available for pre-order from the Samsung Official Store. As a pre-order bonus, you are entitled to Galaxy Buds Live headphones + a free SmartTag.