Three must-have offers for these high-end smartphones

The Galaxy S21, launched earlier this year, embodies the new flags from Samsung. High-end smartphones with which the South Korean company can establish itself a little more as one of the most important elements of the sector. Three models are highlighted: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. And when you buy one of these smartphones, you can benefit from several advantageous offers.

3 different offers for 3 times more benefits

Are you in the market for a new smartphone but you don’t know which way to go? To help you get started, Samsung has a number of interesting deals on buying a member of the Galaxy S21 trio. That’s why Samsung is offering you a bonus of € 100 on the trade-in value of your Galaxy older from 5 to 31 May 2021 for the purchase or rental of a Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra (all models, all colors). Apparatus. The icing on the cake when buying a Galaxy S21, S21 + or S21 Ultra (all models, all colors) you get a 20% discount on the associated accessories (cases, covers, chargers), which you can find on the website. ” Equipment”. Additional offers, valid in the Samsung shop and while stocks last.

In addition, from May 10-16, 2021, you will receive an instant discount of € 50 on the purchase of an S21, S21 + or S21 Ultra with a capacity of 256 GB (all colors). The offer in the Samsung shop and within the scope of the available stocks also applies here. Interesting and time-limited offers make high-end smartphones more affordable. A stroke of luck for these different, albeit similar, smartphones. A high performance base which is then available in 3 more or less sublimated versions. The opportunity for us to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the band’s superior smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the king of smartphones

6.8-inch Amoled screen (3240 x 1440 pixels) with a resolution of 515 dpi occupies 89.8% of the smartphone, powerful Exynos 2100 chip, large 8-core Cortex processor with 2.9 GHz. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has an integrated Mali-678 MP14 GPU with 12 or 16 GB RAM. On the memory side, this smartphone is available in 3 versions: 128, 256 and 512 GB. Please note that only the 512 GB version benefits from the advantages of 16 GB RAM. Remarkable performance that allows you to do all kinds of operations, whether you are a die-hard gamer, an accomplished artist, or just an extremely powerful smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not only dependent on its performance in order to appeal to technology freaks. And for good reason, this Android smartphone has no fewer than 4 photo sensors on the back. 108 Mpx (f / 1.8) wide-angle photo sensor, 12 Mpx (f / 2.2) ultra-wide-angle photo sensor and two optical x3 and x10 telephoto sensors with 10 Mpx (f / 2.4) each; The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra allows you to create great videos in 8K. Immortalizing your favorite moments is now done in the best possible conditions with unprecedented rendering.

This smartphone, which can be unlocked through its fingerprint sensor, has good autonomy powered by its large 5000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra doesn’t have to charge your smartphone every two hours, it manages its energy consumption in a brilliant way and is compatible with USB-C fast charging and induction charging at the same time. No need to plug it in, just place it on the charger and let the magic work. Thanks to its 5G compatibility, it can benefit from the record bandwidth.