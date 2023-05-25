Three Killed After Suspected Shooting and Stabbing in Japan

A person armed with a rifle and knife killed three individuals and injured one other on Thursday within the metropolis of Nakano in central Japan, earlier than fleeing and shutting himself inside a constructing, Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, reported.

The attacker, who reportedly advised a witness he “needed to kill,” stabbed one girl earlier than opening hearth on the police as they arrived on the scene, killing two officers and wounding one different male sufferer, the broadcaster mentioned. Official particulars of the rampage stay unclear, however the suspect had not been arrested as of late Thursday night, and the police have warned residents within the space to remain indoors.

A witness to the incident advised NHK that he was working in a subject when a younger girl ran towards him, pleading for assist as a person sporting camouflage, a hat and a masks chased after her. The person then stabbed her within the again, inflicting her to fall down, after which stabbed her once more within the chest.

“I requested him, “Why you’re doing this?” the witness advised the broadcaster. “He answered ‘I killed her as a result of I needed to kill.’”