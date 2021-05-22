Three dead from severe earthquakes | Free press

Quakes with magnitudes of 6.4 and 7.4 shake China. Within hours, three people are killed and 27 others are injured.

Beijing (AP) – Two massive earthquakes shook China within hours. Three people died in the southwest. Another 27 people were injured, Xinhua state agency reported. The earthquake was measured with a magnitude of 6.4. The center of the quake was in the Yangbi Yi Autonomous Region near Dali, a popular tourist destination.

Shortly afterward, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck northwest China. Significant road damage and at least two collapsed bridges have been reported from the sparsely populated region.

