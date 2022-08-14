Threat to Ukraine Nuclear Plant Increases as Fighting Rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The primary entrance in Russia’s navy onslaught on Ukraine seems to have shifted dangerously to the south of the nation, risking a disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant and organising a potential make-or-break wrestle for an essential regional capital seized by Russia at the beginning of its invasion.

Initially centered on the north across the capital, Kyiv, after which turning right into a brutal slugfest within the east involving months of artillery duels that price hundreds of lives on each side, the struggle has entered a brand new and, all sides hopes, decisive part.

With preventing raging across the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station and the Russian-occupied metropolis of Kherson, round 60 miles down the Dnipro River from the nuclear plant, the south is now the place each Russia and Ukraine are focusing their firepower — and their hopes of avoiding a stalemate that would drag on for years.