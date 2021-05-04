Threat letter «NSU 2.0»: suspect arrested | Free press

The first death threat signed with “NSU 2.0” was sent in 2018. After that, dozens of people received emails with far-right fantasies about violence. Now there is a first trace.

Wiesbaden / Berlin (dpa) – An alleged author of far-right threatening letters with the sender “NSU 2.0” was arrested in Berlin during a house search. The public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt am Main and the Hessian State Crime Police announced this on Tuesday evening.

The 53-year-old unemployed man of German nationality is urgently suspected “of having sent a series of threatening letters with inflammatory, insulting and threatening content across the country under the synonym” NSU 2.0 “since August 2018. , especially from the media world and politics, including members of the Hessian state parliament and the Bundestag.The case was also tricky because the perpetrator or perpetrators apparently could benefit from inside information of the police.

The suspect had already been convicted in the past for numerous – including right-wing motivated – criminal offenses, according to the statement. The data carriers seized during the search on Monday would now be evaluated and investigations are underway into the suspicion of incitement, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, the threat and the insult.

However, he was never a police officer. Very complex and time-consuming joint investigative measures by the public prosecutor’s office and the Hessian State Crime Police would ultimately have led to the identification of the suspect.

However, according to data from dpa, the suspect may have made relevant inquiries by telephone to authorities such as the resident registration office and thus obtained information about the addressees. It was also said that the man could have obtained illegally distributed data from those affected through the Darknet.

In mid-March, Hessian Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) reported a total of 133 threatening letters sent. The detectives would attribute 115 of these letters to the “NSU 2.0” crime complex. 18 letters are said to have been written and sent by freeriders. The recipients were predominantly people in public life, especially from politics and the media world. The 115 letters were addressed to 32 people and 60 institutions in a total of nine federal states and in Austria. They were usually sent by e-mail, but also by fax, text message and internet contact forms.

In July 2020, Hessian state police president Udo Münch resigned over the affair surrounding the impending emails. The victims’ addresses came from police computers. Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz was one of them. In early March, she said she had received more than a dozen “NSU 2.0” threatening letters. In her case too, her personal data was accessible via a computer at the first police station in Frankfurt. Comedian Idil Baydar and current left-wing party leader Janine Wissler were also victims.

Terrorists Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt, who murdered ten people between 2000 and 2007, called themselves NSU. There were eight small entrepreneurs of Turkish descent and one of Greek descent, and a policewoman. Your accomplice Beate Zschäpe was convicted in 2018.

