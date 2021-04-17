Threat Intelligence Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently.

The Global Threat Intelligence Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Threat Intelligence market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Threat Intelligence market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Threat Intelligence market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Threat Intelligence business sphere and its key segments.

Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security Information and Event Management Security and Vulnerability Management Security Analytics Incident Response Risk & Compliance Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Information Technology BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Threat Intelligence market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Threat Intelligence market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Threat Intelligence market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Threat Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….