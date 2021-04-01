Threat Intelligence Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats. Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack.

The Global Threat Intelligence Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

To access a sample copy of the report, click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/575

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Threat Intelligence industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market. Moreover, the report assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the key geographical region and their effect on the overall market owing to different restrictions imposed in different regions and countries.

Key Highlights in the Threat Intelligence Market Report

The findings of the report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

For any Inquiry, Click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/575

The Threat Intelligence market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security Information and Event Management Security and Vulnerability Management Security Analytics Incident Response Risk & Compliance Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Information Technology BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Critical Factors To Help Readers Understand The Market Scenario

Key Market Dynamics: The global Threat Intelligence market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Threat Intelligence market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Threat Intelligence report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Prospective Customers: The report assesses some crucial insights into service providers, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, stakeholders, and individuals, who are keen on self-studying and assessing the Threat Intelligence market.

To get a customized sample of the report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/575

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.