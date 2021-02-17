Threat Intelligence Market Size, Trends, Share, Challenges, and Opportunities with Industry Size, Share Analysis by Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2021-2027

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Threat Intelligence Market by Component (Solution [Unified Threat Management, Incident Forensics , SIEM, IAM, and Log Management], and Services [Managed Service, Professional Services, Subscription Services, and Training & Support]); by Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise);

Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Size

Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market is estimated to grow from USD 1,167.1 Million in 2019 to USD 4,129.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2020-2027 .

Market Overview:

IoT (Internet of Things) has become a next-generation technology revolution which is helping the business in reducing the cost and also in improving employee productivity. Due to its varied benefits and features IoT has attracted many business leaders to set up this technology and increase their business productivity. However, these internet-connected devices have brought along with the many vulnerabilities, as many SMEs adopt basic security practices.

The adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend has become very common among employees. Its key applications like cost reduction and number of corporate endpoints have also largely increased, along with the growing concerns to protect them. The demand for threat intelligence market is mainly driven various factors like simple management, increased efficiency and usability, and reduced cost to the companies.

Besides, cloud video in the meeting room through a range of devices. It is acting as a boon to various companies in different geographical locations which require frequent collaborations.

However, the biggest challenge faced by many enterprises is lack of cyber-security skills that is hampering their ability to meet evolving IT security needs. Many organizations are hiring security professionals who lack the skills to identify and analyze advanced threats in a cyber attack.

As per a Report by Cybersecurity Job Trends, more than two-thirds of organizations feel the shortage of skilled cyber-security professionals in the industry. Thus, lack of competent and skilled cyber-security professional has become a major restraint in the market growth for threat intelligence.

Threat Intelligence Companies

Here are the 10 best Threat Intelligence companies analysis

Symantec Corporation IBM Corporation Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Dell Inc. McAfee LLC Webroot Fortinet CrowdStrike Farsight Security Anomali

Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the threat intelligence is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, applications, and region.

By Deployment

Deployment Type segment accounted for almost 63% share of the Threat Intelligence Market in 2019

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise, and cloud-based. The on-premise segment held almost 63% share of the market in 2019. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period as many medium and large enterprises have been finding difficulties in managing the on-premise solutions due to issues like lack of resource and expertise as well as budget constraints. Thus, the adoption of cloud-based solutions is accelerating at high pace due to demand for cloud-based security solutions.

By Component

Based on the component, the global market for threat intelligence is segmented into solutions, and services. The solutions market is further segmented into unified threat management, SIEM, IAM, incident forensics, and log management. The services segment is further divided into professional services, managed service, subscription services, and training & support. From this, solutions market accounted for almost 56% share of the market by component.

This is mainly due to the rising need to increase the threat detection process which is driving the use of SIEM and UTM solutions market. Besides, the SIEM technology also uses correlation mechanisms and event discovery to raise the speed of network event monitoring process by combining the alerts & error logs in a unified solution.

By Application

Application Type segment accounted for almost 23.2% share of the Threat Intelligence Market in 2019

Based on applications, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment held almost 23.2% share of the market in 2019 as the frequency of cyber attacks is rising in the banking sector thus there is a need to develop a strong security posture in this sector.

Regional Analysis

North America held almost 38% share of the overall market

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 38% share of the overall market due to the presence of well recognized and established enterprises in this region and rising use of tracking devices and remote monitoring are encouraging companies to adopt advanced security solutions in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR owing to the developing nations like India, and China. Many small and large-scale enterprises are now adopting the low cost threat intelligence solutions which are propelling the market growth.

Major players in Threat Intelligence market are Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Dell Inc., McAfee LLC, Webroot, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., CrowdStrike, Inc., Farsight Security, Inc., and Anomali, Inc. among others.

Threat Intelligence Market segmentation

By Component

Solution

-Unified Threat Management

-SIEM

-IAM

-Incident Forensics

-Log Management

-Third Party Risk Management

Services

-Professional services

-Managed Service

-Subscription Services

-Training & Support

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

Large Size Organization

Small and Medium Size Organization

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

