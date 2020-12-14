Threat Intelligence Market Size, Growth, Trends | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025

Global Threat Intelligence Market is valued at USD 5123.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 17212.9 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Threat Intelligence Market Report–

Threat intelligence is also known as cyber threat intelligence. It is the information used by an organization to recognize the threats that are targeting the operations and systems of the organization. Companies use this information to identify, prevent and prepare against cyber threats. Threat intelligence solution identifies and collects raw information about existing or emerging threats and threat actors from different sources. This data is then examined and filtered to produce risk intel feeds. Threat intelligence is widely recognized as a security solution by various enterprises and organizations to keep them informed about exploits, zero-day threats and advanced persistent threats. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for threat intelligence during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy for Threat Intelligence Market Report for 2020 @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/359

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.*

This Global Threat Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, end-user and region & country level. Based on type, the market is segmented as services and solution. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as manufacturing, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others.

The regions covered in this Global Threat Intelligence Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of threat intelligence is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Major Players –

Some major key players for global threat intelligence market are Symantec, Accenture, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Crowdstrike, Check Point Software, Hold Security, Digital Shadows, Flashpoint, Group-IB, ThreatQuotient, IBM, IntSights, McAfee, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Kaspersky Lab, Proofpoint, TrendMicro, Recorded Future, Secureworks, and Sophos.

Market Dynamics –

Rising trend of digital transformation coupled with the growing number of internet and smart phone users across different regions is driving the growth of global threat intelligence market. There is a rapid growth in cyber-crimes and cyber attacks due to increasing digital connectivity and cross-border data exchanges. Moreover, the incorporation of highly complex and interconnected business systems expands the surface for cyber-attacks. The companies are becoming more aware about cyber threats and are willing to invest in advanced cyber security solutions. Flexible and scalable cyber security strategies are adopted by the companies in order to gain competitive advantage the marketplace. On-premise deployment is more popular compared to cloud-based deployment.

Regional Analysis –

The North America market for threat intelligence accounted for the significant revenue share in 2018. The region is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cyber attacks are the fastest growing crime in the U.S. As a result, many organizations are vigorously looking for additional security measures, including swelling cyber security budgets and appointing expert security staff. According to an online survey by The Harris Poll, almost 60 million Americans have been affected by identity theft during 2018.

In Asia Pacific, the growing number of small and large organizations is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years. Additionally, the advancement in IoT and rapid expansion of digital operations are anticipated to enhance the adoption of threat intelligence solutions in the countries such as India and China.

Key Benefits for Global Threat Intelligence Market Report–

Global Threat Intelligence Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Threat Intelligence Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Threat Intelligence Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Threat Intelligence Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-User:

Manufacturing

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Threat Intelligence Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Threat Intelligence Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Threat Intelligence Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Threat Intelligence Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market

3.1.1 Global Threat Intelligence market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Threat Intelligence Market: By Types

5.1 Global Threat Intelligence Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.4 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

5.5 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue Share (%), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Threat Intelligence Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Types, 2015-2025

Continued….

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/threat-intelligence-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com