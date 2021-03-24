Threat Intelligence Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Threat Intelligence Industry Research Report

The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The Global threat intelligence Market report comprises of vital details of the threat intelligence business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the threat intelligence market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline.

Some of the key and emerging players operating in the market are profiled in the report to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. These players include McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc. and others. The report further covers the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, collaborations and joint ventures, agreements and partnerships, and government deals, among others. The strategic initiatives offer the companies a chance to expand their foothold in the industry and gain a significant global position.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security Information and Event Management Security and Vulnerability Management Security Analytics Incident Response Risk & Compliance Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Information Technology BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



