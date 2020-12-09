Threat Detection Systems Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Top Growing Companies
A quality Threat Detection Systems Market analysis report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research. This market report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the two other major success factors of this market report. Competitive analysis covered in this influential Threat Detection Systems Market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.
Global threat detection systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the upgradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global threat detection systems market are Smiths Group PLC, Stellar Cyber, Vectra AI, Inc., SYNAPSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, TrapWire, Inc, Safran, FLIR Systems Inc., Thales Group. , Rapiscan SystemsRAE Systems., Chemring Group PLC, ChemImage Corporation., Mirion Technologies Inc., Axis Communication AB, Mistnet,., Coptrz. among others.
Global Threat Detection Systems Market By Detection System (Explosive Detection, Radiological & Nuclear Detection, Narcotics Detection, Intrusion Detection), Product (Explosive and Narcotics Detectors, Personal Radiation Detectors (PRD), Dosimeters, Survey Meters, Identifiers, Photo-Ionization Detectors (PID), Air Samplers, Chemical Agent Detectors, Others), Application (Defence, Public Infrastructure, Commercial Places, Industrial, Institutional, Residential (Home Surveillance)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global threat detection systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Global Threat Detection Systems Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Developments:
- Growing need for network visibility and control acts as factor boosting the market growth in the forecast period
- Intrusion of privacy is a major concern; this factor will also restrict the market growth
- In June 2019, Stellar Cyber (U.S.) launched security analytic platform Starlight 3.1 for AI threat detection designed to protect from thwart attacks. With new launch company upgrades in protection of data with less time and cost
