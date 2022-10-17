Thousands of Russians flee to Georgia to dodge Putin’s troop mobilization

Related Press

Postal employee holdup results in muscle automobile theft ring arrests

Thieves are utilizing cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle automobiles and different high-powered autos straight from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then promoting them for tens of 1000’s of {dollars} lower than their worth, in line with authorities and courtroom data. For one Ohio-based theft ring, all of it got here crashing down after a January holdup of a U.S. postal employee led authorities to attach a number of males to brazen automobile thefts within the Detroit space, lengthy dwelling to the nation’s largest automakers, together with Dodge, which is now owned by worldwide conglomerate Stellantis. Investigators then found that new Chargers, Challengers, Durangos and Ram pickups price $50,000 to $100,000 had been turning up in Ohio, Indianapolis and East Coast transport ports after being bought on the road for $3,500 to $15,000, in line with a legal criticism.