Thousands of protesters in Berlin – violence during protest march | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – After largely peaceful demonstrations on May 1 in Berlin, violent clashes erupted in an elevator on Saturday night. The police want to evaluate the incident and publish a balance.

About 5,600 police officers from different states were employed in the capital. They repeatedly called for compliance with the corona requirements. Even after curfew started at 10pm, countless people were out and about in Kreuzberg, while others celebrated with music in the Mauerpark.

Police say 8,000 to 10,000 people took to the streets on Saturday at the so-called revolutionary May 1 demonstration in Berlin-Neukölln. Stones and bottles were thrown at the emergency services. Rioters dragged dumpsters and pallets onto the street and set them on fire. The police sometimes used pepper spray. Arrests were made.

The protest march of left and radical left groups was eventually cut short. The rally leader had ended the protest Saturday night after being attacked by the crowd, police said.

Police Chief Barbara Slowik condemned the violent attacks as “unacceptable”. Berlin SPD interior expert Tom Schreiber tweeted that left and right extremists don’t care about Covid-19. Both represent hatred and violence against police officers. “They are enemies of democracy”. The organizers of the demonstration accused the police of having been beaten on protesters for no reason.

According to the police, the situation had largely calmed down by midnight; There were smaller fires here and there, but no more major “incident” as said. The night clock was also valid in the capital from 10 pm. The police spoke to the people who were still on the street and asked them to go home, a police spokeswoman said. It has not yet been determined how many reports have been written for administrative offenses for violations of the curfew.

According to the police, the demonstrations were peaceful during the day. The majority of the protesters have shown that it is possible to demonstrate in Berlin with hygiene rules, masks and distance, police president Slowik said.

On Saturday afternoon, about 10,000 cyclists rode through the residential area in Grunewald. The May 1 demonstrations included housing policies and rents, the distribution of wealth and protests against racism. At a meeting of about 200 opponents of the corona policy in Berlin-Lichtenberg, the police initially led more than a dozen participants without masks aside. There were reports of administrative violations.