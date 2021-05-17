Thousands of migrants swim to Ceuta | Free press

Morocco has apparently suspended border controls to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. Thousands of people then swam across the Mediterranean to the European outposts.

Madrid (AP) – At least 3,000 migrants have reached the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa by swimming through the Mediterranean or walking along the beach at low tide from the Moroccan city of Fnideq.

Moroccan police have effectively halted border control, Spanish media reported, citing eyewitnesses in Fnideq. The newspaper “El Faro”, published in Ceuta, described the situation as chaotic. At least one of the migrants, mainly Moroccans, has drowned.

The newspaper “El País” wrote that never before had so many people come to Ceuta at the same time. It’s like a “highway at sea”. Most of the people arriving are men, but there are also women and families. According to unconfirmed media reports, migrants from sub-Saharan countries also migrated to Ceuta in the city of Tangier. The Spanish government sent 200 additional police officers to the exclave.

Many Moroccans have lost their jobs and income since Morocco closed the border with Ceuta and the other Spanish North Africa excluded Melilla in March 2020 due to Corona. Again and again people demonstrated for the opening of the border.

As a possible reason for the Moroccan police’s passing, Spanish media cited the ire of the Rabat government that Spain allowed medical treatment for the head of the Polisario independence movement for Western Sahara, Brahim Ghali. He has been treated for corona disease in a Spanish hospital since April. The Madrid government had put forward humanitarian reasons.

On April 26, 128 Moroccans had reached Ceuta by swimming. Most of them were soon deported to Morocco. This time, too, it was expected that many of the migrants would soon be returned to Morocco.

The Western Sahara on the North African Atlantic coast was a Spanish colony until 1975. Morocco controls large parts of the sparsely populated area on the southern border. The Polisario strives for independence for Western Sahara. Morocco only wants to give the region autonomy. In December, US President Donald Trump, who had already been voted out but was still in office, recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. Since then, tensions have increased between Morocco and European countries critical of Trump’s decision. So, in early May, Rabat recalled his ambassador from Berlin.

The authorities in Ceuta of about 85,000 inhabitants were overwhelmed by the mass exodus. “On Sunday there were about 70 people in the reception center for illegal migrants. I don’t know what to do with people or where to put them, ‘the newspaper quoted a person in charge in the exclave.

