Thousands of arrests in Cuba – celebrities show solidarity | free press

Havana (AP) – After rare mass anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, more than 5,000 people have now been arrested, according to independent journalists.

Among them are more than 120 activists and journalists, reported the online portal 14ymedio, which had collected information from the population. Some security forces acted brutally, as can be seen in a video authenticated by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

This shows how security forces in the city of Cárdenas try to break into an apartment through the main entrance while inside a woman with a small child in her arms says: “my children!” and “why are you doing this?” cries. Then a cop enters the apartment from the other direction with a raised gun. Part of the video, apparently shot later, shows a pool of blood on the floor. The online portal “CiberCuba” reported that the woman’s husband was shot, beaten and taken away in front of his family.

State media reported on Tuesday about a death at a demonstration in Havana on Monday. The 36-year-old criminal had attempted to attack a police station as part of an “organized group of antisocial and criminal elements”. There was no information about the circumstances of his death. Independent journalist Yoani Sánchez said on her podcast Ventana 14 that according to popular reports there may have been many more deaths in the demonstrations. Opposition media reported that the government is blackmailing young men into attacking protesters with sticks.

Cuba’s economy is suffering

On Sunday, thousands of Cubans demonstrated in numerous cities for freedom, against oppression and an economy of scarcity. That hadn’t happened in the Caribbean country for decades. The Cuban economy has been hit hard by the slump in tourism during the pandemic and from US sanctions. Also, there is no aid from Venezuela, as the allied state itself is in crisis. There is a lack of food and medicine in Cuba. The number of corona infections and deaths has also risen sharply in recent times. Internet access was temporarily blocked after the protests started. Since then, there have been only isolated reports of small new demonstrations.

One of the journalists arrested is the correspondent Camila Acosta of the Spanish newspaper ABC. She was arrested Monday after covering the demonstrations in Havana and has been in jail ever since. According to the newspaper, she will be tried on charges of crimes against the security of the state.

Celebrities show solidarity

Numerous Cuban and Cuban-American celebrities expressed their solidarity with the protesters, including actor Andy Garcia, singer Gloria Estefan and jazz pianist Chucho Valdés – the latter had previously publicly defended the government’s harsh punitive measures against dissidents.

At the US Baseball League MLB all-star game in Denver on Tuesday, two Cuban players had caps with #SOSCuba written on them. The identifier was originally used on Twitter to write about the health situation on the Caribbean island, and now mainly about the protests. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said in a news conference on Tuesday that the hashtag was part of a US government-funded operation against Cuba.

Players Aroldis Chapman and Adolis García’s caps also bear “Patria y Vida” (Fatherland and Life). The saying was often shouted during the demonstrations. It is the title of a protest song released in February by some well-known Cuban musicians. This is an allusion to a much quoted saying by Fidel Castro: “Patria o Muerte” (Fatherland or Death).