Thousands demonstrate against President Bolsonaro | free press

The protesters are calling for the impeachment of Bolsonaro, the purchase of corona vaccines and the increase of social assistance in times of pandemic. Police use rubber bullets and tear gas.

Rio de Janeiro (AP) – Thousands of Brazilians have protested in dozens of Brazilian cities against President Jair Bolsonaro and his government’s corona policy. All day long they gathered in protest marches and made numerous demands, the Brazilian media reported unanimously.

In Rio de Janeiro, for example, protesters marched from the statue of Zumbi de Palmares, a hero of the Afro-Brazilian human rights movement; then protesters in São Paulo filled the central avenue Paulista. In Recife, police used rubber bullets and tear gas and attacked an alderman with pepper spray.

Demands from the protesters included an impeachment of Bolsonaro, the purchase of corona vaccines and an increase in social security in times of pandemic. Social movements had called for the protests. They were among the biggest against Bolsonaro since the start of the pandemic, also because the left had split among the crowd during the pandemic. Many protesters wore corona protective masks.

The Brazilian president currently has the worst endorsement ratings of his term in office, which he took on January 1, 2019.

Brazil, with its 210 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 460,000 deaths since the start of the corona pandemic. Bolsonaro downplayed the coronavirus from the start. He continues to reject protective measures – for economic reasons. Meanwhile, the right-wing populist also doubts the usefulness of vaccinations. A parliamentary committee of inquiry is underway to manage the corona crisis.

Try it for 30 days for €20.99

Access all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now €0 instead of €20.99