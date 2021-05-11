Thousands deceive themselves into earlier vaccination – calls for sanctions | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the increasing efforts of those willing to vaccinate to obtain early vaccination without justification and sometimes with false information, calls for sanctions are loud.

“Thousands are caught, but there are no sanctions,” said the board of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, of the DPA. “Continuing with the vaccination is still not an administrative offense.”

After a media report, many vaccination centers are complaining about the aggressiveness of those who want to vaccinate and about increasing attempts to get an early vaccination. SWR’s television magazine “Report Mainz” reported several thousand cases.

The Hamburg vaccination center alone reported the last 2,000 pre-pushers in one week. To get a vaccination appointment early would be given wrong age or occupational information, “Rapport” reports. In Munich, up to 350 pegging people a week would be caught, in Saarbrücken up to 140. The editors had inquired at the vaccination centers in the capitals of the federal states, but not all of them recorded the numbers on vaccination front people.

The spokesman for Hamburg’s social authority, Martin Helfrich, told ARD magazine: “The mood is getting more aggressive. Some people are very clear that they are not qualified and try to get vaccinated anyway. “

In total, the vaccination centers have now administered more than 35 million vaccine doses against Corona – just under 27.3 million for first vaccinations and over 7.8 million for second vaccinations (as of Monday). 32.8 percent of people have received at least one vaccination. So far 9.4 percent of the population has received full vaccination protection.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for vaccination against the corona virus not to become a social problem. “We must always recognize that the crisis has a social dimension, and we must take precautions so that the rifts in society do not deepen during the pandemic,” he said after visiting a general practice in the Berlin district. Moabit.

In neighborhoods like these, which are highly mixed culturally, religiously and socially, there are often major social problems. Infection rates are sometimes significantly higher there, Steinmeier said. Certainly in such parts of the city “the advice and treatment by general practitioners is really worth its weight in gold”. In conversations with your patients, you could create confidence that they too would benefit from the vaccinations offered, the Federal President stressed.

In order to reach everyone with the vaccination campaign, it is important to look for different options. GP practices are an increasingly important part of the vaccination campaign. But you also need the vaccination centers: “I don’t think we should be playing against each other at the moment.” In addition, it is important to target residential areas, companies and cultural institutions to train the people there and to provide them with vaccination offers with mobile facilities.

“Report” research shows that vaccine fraudsters often pose as high priority contacts for people in need of care or pregnant women. Because a person in need of care can name two contact persons who will be vaccinated as a priority. In a case known to the editors of SWR, however, eight young and healthy people were able to get vaccinated as contact persons instead of two.