Thousand-Year Blood War trailer PV confirms Sennen Kessen-hen October 2022 premiere date
The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle launch date is on October 10, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season, as beforehand reported.
Oricon has introduced that BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle (BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen) can have 4 cours. Since a cour often has round 12 or 13 episodes, 4 cours will embrace round 50 episodes.
The anime will debut on the TV Tokyo affiliate stations BS TV Tokyo and Sendai Broadcasting (October 10) and Niigata Broadcasting and Hiroshima TV (October 11, 2022).
A trailer PV has been launched to corroborate the anime premiere date (see beneath).
To recap earlier BLEACH seasons, a particular program will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliate stations on September 25 and October 3, 2022, respectively.
A synopsis and a scene lower of BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen Episode 1 titled “THE BLOOD WARFARE” have additionally been launched. Try this hyperlink to be taught extra.
The trailer previews the OP theme track of BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle — “Scar” by Tatsuya Kitani. The ED theme track has been confirmed to be “Saihate” by SennaRin.
4 new forged members have additionally been revealed, together with:
- KENN as Berenice Gabrielli
- Takahiro Fujiwara as Jerome Guizbatt
- Wataru Komada as Asguiaro Ebern
- Daiki Hamano as Luders Friegen
All this was introduced through the advance Screening occasion that was held at Shinagawa The Grand Corridor in Tokyo on September 11, 2022.
The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle forged
BLEACH will function the next forged:
- Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki
- Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryu Ishida
- Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado
- Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai
- Shin-ichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara
- Satsuki Yukino as Yoruichi Shihoin
- Binbin Takaoka as Shigekuni Yamamotogenryusai
- Houko Kuwashima as Sui-Feng
- Shouto Kashii as Rojuro Ohtoribashi
- Aya Hisakawa as Retsu Unohana
- Masaya Onosaka as Shinji Hirako
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Byakuya Kuchiki
- Tetsu Inada as Sajin Komamura
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Kenpachi Zaraki
- Ryusei Nakao as Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Hideo Ishikawa as Jushiro Ukitake
- Naomi Kusumi as Ichibee Hyosube
- Yoji Ueda as Ouetsu Nimaiya
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Tenjiro Kirinji
- Rina Sato as Senjumaru Shutara
- Ayumi Tsunematsu as Kirio Hikifune
- Takayuki Sugo as Yhwach
- Yuuichirou Umehara as Jugram Haschwalth
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Askin Nakk Le Vaar
- Ayana Taketatsu as Bambietta Basterbine
- Yuki Ono as Bazz-B
- Yumi Uchiyama as Candice Catnipp
- Natsuki Hanae as Gremmy Thoumeaux
- Satoshi Hino as Lille Barro
The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle manufacturing employees
Tomohisa Taguchi is directing the ultimate arc at Studio Pierrot. He’s additionally dealing with the collection composition alongside Masaki Hiramatsu. Masashi Kudou is returning to design the characters, whereas Shirou Sagisu is composing the music.
For extra info on the collection, try the official BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen anime web site.