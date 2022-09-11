Ichigo, as depicted within the official BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle poster. Pic credit score: Bleach anime / Twitter

The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle launch date is on October 10, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season, as beforehand reported.

Oricon has introduced that BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle (BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen) can have 4 cours. Since a cour often has round 12 or 13 episodes, 4 cours will embrace round 50 episodes.

The anime will debut on the TV Tokyo affiliate stations BS TV Tokyo and Sendai Broadcasting (October 10) and Niigata Broadcasting and Hiroshima TV (October 11, 2022).

A trailer PV has been launched to corroborate the anime premiere date (see beneath).

TVアニメ『BLEACH 千年血戦篇』PV第2弾／２０２２年１０月１０日テレビ東京系列ほかにて放送開始

To recap earlier BLEACH seasons, a particular program will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliate stations on September 25 and October 3, 2022, respectively.

A synopsis and a scene lower of BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen Episode 1 titled “THE BLOOD WARFARE” have additionally been launched. Try this hyperlink to be taught extra.

The trailer previews the OP theme track of BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle — “Scar” by Tatsuya Kitani. The ED theme track has been confirmed to be “Saihate” by SennaRin.

4 new forged members have additionally been revealed, together with:

KENN as Berenice Gabrielli

Takahiro Fujiwara as Jerome Guizbatt

Wataru Komada as Asguiaro Ebern

Daiki Hamano as Luders Friegen

All this was introduced through the advance Screening occasion that was held at Shinagawa The Grand Corridor in Tokyo on September 11, 2022.

The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle forged

BLEACH will function the next forged:

The BLEACH: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle manufacturing employees

Tomohisa Taguchi is directing the ultimate arc at Studio Pierrot. He’s additionally dealing with the collection composition alongside Masaki Hiramatsu. Masashi Kudou is returning to design the characters, whereas Shirou Sagisu is composing the music.

For extra info on the collection, try the official BLEACH: Sennen Kessen-hen anime web site.