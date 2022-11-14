Thousand-Year Blood War Blu-Ray/DVD Volume 1 confirms only 13 episodes for Part 1

Fan artwork of Ichigo’s battle towards Yhwach. Pic credit score: @windyechoes.deviantart.com

Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle Half 1 is confirmed to solely have 13 episodes.

Prior to now, it was confirmed that the Bleach: TYBW anime will probably be 4 break up cours, which suggests the printed of the roughly 52 episodes could have seasonal breaks quite than being a steady run. It’s presently unknown if the continuation of the anime sequence will probably be labeled as Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle Season 2 or Half 2. It’s additionally doable the continuation is not going to be numbered regardless of the broadcasting breaks.

The official web site for the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s Bleach revealed that the primary Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle Blu-ray and DVD assortment will probably be launched on April 26, 2023. Bleach: TYBW Quantity 1 will include the primary 13 episodes of the brand new sequence, which depicts the ultimate story arc of the Bleach manga sequence.

The Blu-ray full manufacturing restricted version will retail for 26, 400 yen (roughly 178.60 USD).

The DVD full manufacturing restricted version will retail for 22,000 yen (roughly 148.84 USD).

Restricted version advantages embrace a three-sided again case and digital jacket specification, a newly drawn jacket illustration, and a bonus booklet.

Clients who pre-order Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle Arc I will probably be invited by lottery (at random) to take part in a launch occasion commemorating the Blu-ray and DVD’s launch on April 26, 2023. The occasion will probably be held nationwide in Japan at Animate (the Animate Corridor Black Forged) on Could 7, 2023. Voice actors who will probably be in attendance are Seiichi Morita who performs Kurosaki Ichigo and Noriaki Sugiyama who performs Uryu Ishida.

An occasion participation lottery serial quantity will probably be given to all those that reserve a Blu-ray or DVD. You’ll be able to then apply for the occasion on the applying web page on the Membership Animate web site right here.

What’s the plot of Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle?

Issues had been peaceable in Ichigo’s hometown of Karakura till a bunch of latest, mysterious Soul Reapers and a brand new enemy appeared. Ichigo is able to seize his Zanpakto and leap in to guard his mates and allies from this new menace. In the meantime, unusual issues are occurring in Soul Society from the mysterious disappearances of the residents within the Rukon district to the surge within the variety of Hollows being destroyed within the World of the Residing. When Soul Society comes underneath assault by a bunch calling themselves Wandenreich, it’s as much as Ichigo to show the tide of the bloody battle that ensues.

However who is that this new enemy lurking within the shadows? Yhwach, the founding father of all Quincies, decides to declare warfare towards the Soul Society and offers them the next message, “5 days from now, the Soul Society will probably be annihilated by the Wandenreich.”

The darkish historical past and fact that Soul Society has been making an attempt to maintain secret lastly come to gentle they usually should atone for his or her previous.

Who’re the members of the manufacturing group?

Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle manufacturing group members embrace:

Director – Tomohisa Taguchi (Twin Star Exorcists, Kino’s Journey – The Lovely World, Akudama Drive)

Script overseers – Masaki Hiramatsu and Tomohisa Taguchi

Character designer – Masashi Kudo

Music composer – Shiro Sagisu

Chief Animation Administrators – Michio Hasegawa, Sei Komatsubara, Kumiko Takayanagi

Motion Results Animation Administrators – Satoshi Sakai, Yoshihiro Kanno, Yong Hoon Chong

Artwork Director – Yoshio Tanioka

Artwork Design – Toshiki Amada

Shade Design – Saori Goda

Enhancing – Akinori Mishima

Director of Pictures – Kazuhiro Yamada

CG Administrators – Toshihiro Sasaki, Kazushi Goto

Sound Director – Yukio Nagasaki

Sound Manufacturing – Zack Promotion

Who’re the solid members?

Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle solid members embrace:

Masakazu Morita – Ichigo Kurosaki

Fumiko Orikasa – Rukia Kuchiki

Noriaki Sugiyama – Uryu Ishida

Yuki Matsuoka – Orihime Inoue

Hiroki Yasumoto – Yasutora Sado

Kentaro Ito – Renji Abarai

Shinichiro Miki – Kisuke Urahara

Satsuki Yukino – Yoruichi Shihoin

Binbin Takaoka – Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Houko Kuwashima – Sui-Feng

Shouto Kashii – Rojuro Otoribashi

Aya Hisakawa – Retsu Unohana

Masaya Onosaka – Shinji Hirako

Ryotaro Okiayu – Byakuya Kuchiki

Tetsu Inada – Sajin Komamura

Akio Ohtsuka – Shunsui Kyoraku

Tomokazu Sugita – Kensei Muguruma

Romi Park – Toshiro Hitsugaya

Fumiko Tachiki – Kenpachi Zaraki

Ryusei Nakao – Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Hideo Ishikawa – Jushiro Ukitake

Naomi Kusumi – Ichibe Hyosube

Yoji Ueda – Oetsu Mimaiya

Tomoyuki Shimura – Tenjiro Kirinji

Rina Satou – Senjumaru Shutara

Ayumi Tsunematsu – Kirio Hikifune

Takayuki Sugo – Yhwach

Yuichiro Umehara – Jugram Haschwalth

Shunsuke Takeuchi – Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Ayana Taketatsu – Bambietta Basterbine

Yuki Ono – Bazz-B

Yumi Uchiyama – Candice Catnipp

Natsuki Hanae – Gremmy Thoumeaux

Satoshi Hino – Lille Barro

A few of these voice actors and actresses haven’t appeared within the anime, however have performed completely different characters within the recreation Bleach: Courageous Souls.

The place can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle?

Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle airs each Monday from 24:00 on TV Tokyo, BS Teletext, Sendai Broadcasting, AT-X TV, and different networks in Japan. It additionally airs on Tuesdays on Hiroshima TV. It’s going to air on Sundays on TV Shizuoka.

Internationally you’ll be able to watch Bleach on Disney+ with sure delays anticipated in Europe. Simulcasts are anticipated in Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Within the U.S. you’ll be able to watch Bleach by way of the next streaming providers: dTV, Anime Instances, All-you-can-eat Anime, U-NEXT, dAnime Retailer, Bandai Channel, TELASA, J:COM on Demand, milplus, auSmart Go Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paravi, FOD, ABEMA, Hikari TV, Rakuten TV, Nico Nico Channel, Google Play and HAPPY! The favored go-to streaming website for folks within the U.S. to observe Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle seems to be Hulu.

Are you wanting ahead to the Bleach: Thousand-Yr Blood Struggle Blu-ray and DVD launch? Tell us within the remark part beneath!