Those characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels that we dream of seeing in the movies and in The Mandalorian

While the first episode of the new Star Wars series, The Bad Batch, will air on Disney + this May, the editorial team invites you to take the universe further with this selection of characters from the animated series that we want expand to see it in live action.

After Ashoka Tano and Bo Katan

May 4th is an important day for Star Wars fans every year as it is dedicated to the universe of the saga created by Georges Lucas. This year, in May of this year, the series The Bad Batch will be launched on May 4, 2021, the fourth animated series under the license after The Clone Wars, Rebels and Resistance.

Exploring and renewing the depths of the Star Wars galaxy, these animated series are a veritable breeding ground for inspiration for the latest productions. For example, The Mandalorian, where the character of Ashoka Tano, originally written for the series The Clone Wars, was featured in the second season of the adventures of the Mandalore Bounty Hunter. Same goes for another Mandalorian: Bo Katan, who first appeared in Season 4 of The Clone Wars and returns in live action in Episode 3 of the series.

These two integrations – among other things – which have received multiple acclaim from fans and critics, bring more consistency to the series and could further inspire showrunners to intersect anime with films and series. Additionally, we know that Disney + announced at least one movie and a dozen Star Wars series on the final Investor Day in 2020. There is no doubt that some key protagonists of the animated series will be available in live action.

Here is a small sampling of the writing of these characters we’d like to see in the next Star Wars series.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger, a force-sensitive orphan from the planet Lothal, joined the Spirit’s rebel crew at the age of fourteen and was initiated into the ways of power by Kanan Jarrus. Much like Ashoka Tano, Ezra Bridger is a character who has one of the most significant margins of progress in the Star Wars animated series, which adds to its great popularity with fans. Rebels Ezra uses the power of the Sith Holocron during certain missions between seasons 2 and 3, which brings him a little closer to the dark side. Kanan brings him back on the good side, however. In the last episode of the series, Ezra goes to Thrawn and sacrifices himself to save Lothal and his friends. A tragic end and the end of his bow?

According to the YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, the young Jedi could appear in the future Ahsoka series and join Disney +. This would have as a common thread Ahsoka’s search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the first antagonists of the Star Wars rebels, and at the same time for Ezra, whose death has been ruled out by the series creator, Dave Filoni. He confirmed that Ezra and Admiral Thrawn survived their hyperspace jump. An important statement as it opens the door to the sequel all fans would love to see adapted: Ahsoka’s Search for Ezra.

Admiral Thrawn

Not to mention the ability to see Admiral Thrawn, the rebels’ main antagonist, live in the future. The case even seems plausible as multiple leaks show that the Ashoka series scenario will focus on finding Thrawn. Plus, Dave Filoni was still hinting that one of the final scenes from Star Wars Rebels – in which Ahsoka recruits Sabine Wren to follow in Thrawn’s footsteps and reunite with Ezra Bridger – could take place shortly after season 2 of The Mandalorian. On this subject, many remember Ashoka Tano interviewing Morgan Elsbeth about the Grand Admiral this season two.

As a reminder, Thrawn comes from the expanded universe of Star Wars and appears for the first time in the novel The Heir of the Empire (1991). Thrawn was introduced in Star Wars Rebels in 2016 and is hugely popular with the fan base too.

Captain Rex

Captain Rex is a clone under the command of Jedi Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. Shortly before the Galactic Republic is transformed into an Empire, Rex removes his inhibitor chip that is preventing him from completing Order 66, fakes his death, and goes to isolate himself. He later joined a network of rebel cells on the initiative of Ahsoka Tano, of which he became an important element.

Another rumor from Kessel Run Transmissions concerns the possibility of Captain Rex helping Ashoka Tano in their search for Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. These first two have strong emotional ties, from the Clone Wars to their reunion in Rebels. Rex is one of the most represented and important characters in the anime, so it wouldn’t be so surprising to find him on any of the future Disney + series.

Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress was a Dathomirian with two red lightsabers who was first a Padawan of the Jedi Order and then the Sith apprentice of Count Dooku. In the second year of the Clone Wars, she is the victim of an attempted murder by her Sith master Dooku. She eventually returned to her origins, the night nurses.

Asajj Ventress is a character who is highly valued by fans for his charisma and complexity. Captured, abandoned, manipulated and betrayed by the Sith Order, Ventress has a “good” side as she helps Ahsoka Tano, her Jedi rival, when falsely accused, of the Jedi Temple in the twentieth and final episode of Having blown up Season 5 of The Clone Wars. The possibility of it being rejected currently seems unlikely, but its popularity would make an interesting cartridge for a possible spin-off.