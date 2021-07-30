This Youtuber with 10 million subscribers just took on an impossible challenge for $ 10,000

The laws of physics are made not to be broken … And yet. Derek Muller is a videographer and columnist specializing in academic content. He is best known for his YouTube channel Veritasium with almost 10 million subscribers. Recently he published a video in which it was possible to defy the laws of physics on a very specific topic, followed by a very long debate between scientists.

a machine designed by a former aerospace engineer

The centerpiece is an experimental sandy yacht designed by Rick Cavallero, a former aerospace engineer. This engineer, like Derek Muller, claimed that the ship called the Blackbird could move faster than the speed of the wind just by being propelled by it, which is logically impossible. In the case of a sailboat, it is nevertheless entirely possible to drive faster than the wind, in particular by turning the ship against the wind at a certain angle by means of a zigzag maneuver, the so-called turning. However, this is not physically possible on dry land.

During an interview with Insider, the YouTuber didn’t believe it either and considered the event “counterintuitive”. After this feat, he admits that he doesn’t quite understand how the experimental Sandyacht works.

long debates after this feat

It is to this remarkable achievement that personalities in the world of science have reacted. A week after the first video was released, a University of California Los Angeles physics professor emailed the videographer to reply that the video was fake. According to Alexander Kusenko, such a vehicle would break the laws of physics.

Here, Derek Muller decided to bet $ 10,000 on the possibility of Blackbird going faster than the wind, which the theoretical physicist agreed. In a long debate and heated exchange, the two men provided each other with many arguments and counter-arguments. To make the event historic, they brought in outside referees, famous science videographers like Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Unfortunately for the University of Los Angeles physicist, he lost the bet. In fact, Muller filmed the test at Lake El Mirage in Arizona. During a journey of more than two minutes, the experimental sandy yacht reached a speed of 44 km / h, while the wind speed was estimated at just over 16 km / h.

How was this achievement possible?

There is always an explanation. In fact, Blackbird’s secret lies in the blades of wind turbines. The chariot’s wheels are connected to these, which are mounted above and at the rear of the vehicle and feed its speed. As the tank accelerates, the wheels also accelerate the propeller, increasing its power. Rather, the built-in wind turbine acts as air fuel at the rear of the vehicle and gives it the speed it needs to beat the wind. The physicist gave in and would have given the $ 10,000.

Kusenko still claimed that it was only for a short time thanks to intermittent gusts.