This year’s edition of the Porto Book Fair offers literary tours

The suggestions relate to the honored author. There are versions for adults and for children.

The next three weekends coincide with the Porto Book Fair, which this year takes place from August 27th to September 12th. For the curious and those interested in literature, there is a novelty that can stand out: literary tours.

These routes, which only run on weekends, are the result of a partnership with the publisher Bairro dos Livros. The aim is to challenge participants to rediscover some of the most important works in literature.

“The work of Júlio Dinis, the author named in this year’s edition, gives rise to lines and intersections that have indelibly shaped the national literary generation with his works,” describes Ágora.

The “Literary Tour: An Office for Letter Recipes in the Romantic Style of Postage” is the one most intended for adults and proposes an exploration of the city streets with poetry and audio guides prepared for the moment. It becomes a kind of romantic office with a mixture of humor. It takes about two hours and includes a stop for a “special tasting”.

Again, the activity for the youngest is ‘Porto Literário’ swapped for children ” and aims to encourage a visit to Porto based on the authors, their stories and the characters themselves. This tour is led by actors and features activities with games and music. The duration is 1h30 and can include the whole family, although it is prepared for children between 6 and 12 years of age.

Guided tours for adults take place on Saturdays August 28, September 4 and September 11 at 5 p.m., guided tours for children on the following Sundays at 11 a.m. Participation is free, but the number of places is limited, so pre-registration by email (geral@nullbairrodoslivros.com) is required.