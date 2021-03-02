This year’s Comic-Con Portugal takes place in December (and in Parque das Nações).

After a year without a physical party, the event returns to its usual forms this year.

Prepare the cosplay costumes.

It’s the biggest event in pop culture, bringing together fans of science fiction, comics, cosplay, K-pop and myriad new features in the world of series, films and video games, among others. After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic that forced it to turn fully to the digital world, Comic Con announced it’s back.

After Comic Con has made the Passeio Marítimo de Algés its home in recent years, it will move to Parque das Nações and take place a little later than usual. The seventh edition will take place in December. The organization promises more news soon about the days and guests we can expect.

This year the motto of the event is “A New Hope”, an expression that fans of “Star Wars” will surely be familiar with, but which is also a sign of hope at a time when the pandemic continues to have a particularly noticeable impact on the agenda of the events.

In 2020, instead of the usual celebrations, the Comic Con Portugal Celebration took place, a digital event that broadcast exclusive content for more than 32 hours. However, at the end of this year, the cosplay costumes will be able to go for a walk again. “This year’s motto is intended to inspire everyone to be happier and hope for a better future,” the organization said in a statement.