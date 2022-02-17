This year, Oscar fans can vote for their favorite film

The most voted film on Twitter will be recognized during the awards ceremony. And fans can win trips to Los Angeles.

The Oscars are scheduled for March 27th.

This year, not only members of the Hollywood Academy will vote for the Oscars. Fans can also vote for a film via Twitter and the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. At the gala of the biggest film awards planned for March 27th, the most named film will be honored.

According to the American magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”, the film with the most mentions will be chosen by March 3rd. Each user can use the hashtag 20 times a day. This will not be an official Oscar category, but the selected film (which can be anyone) will be mentioned during the ceremony.

Another detail, designed to encourage thousands of fans to tweet what their favorite movie of the year is, is that three trips for two to Los Angeles, USA, will be raffled off among all those who use the hashtag at the Oscars -Gala 2023 can present an award.

In Portugal, Canal Hollywood also offers a trip to the city of Hollywood for those who get the Oscar winners right. Click on the gallery to see where you can catch this year’s best nominated films.