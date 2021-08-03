This What If script was rejected because it would guess the plot of a future MCU movie

While the what if …? Marvel is slated to release and air on Disney + on August 11th, one of the suggested scenarios was turned down for a really funny reason.

The range of possibilities

What if …?, Marvel Studios’ first animated series, will take advantage of hypothetical events following Sylvie’s opening of the Multiverse of Madness in the Loki series. This allows fans to discover different timelines that run through the multiverse.

These different timelines include, for example, one universe in which Agent Carter becomes Captain America, another in which T’Challa becomes Star Lord, and one in which the Avengers become zombies.

Based on this observation, it is not unreasonable to say that the What if …? anything is possible. Absolutely everything? Maybe not. In fact, one of the stories suggested by the show’s chief writer, AC Bradley, was rejected for a harrowing reason.

Great minds think alike

In an interview with media company Kakuchopurei, AC Bradley revealed that one of these ideas was rejected by Bryan Andrews, a director and storyboard designer best known for his work on Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange, among others. The screenwriter of What if …? explains during the interview that he presented an entire episode to his team:

“It took me a few days to introduce it. I was very excited. I went to Bryan and said, ‘Come on, this is what’s going to happen. Do you think Kevin Feige will agree?” He replied, “Oh yeah, Kevin will love it, that’s half the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

AC Bradley then asked him if he was joking, and Bryan Andrews replied, “No, well done, you guessed it!”. So Bradley guessed the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and for this really fun reason, his script got rejected.

Fortunately, close coordination of what if …? helped to avoid content overlaps. And the good news is that fans can continue to enjoy the action.

What if …?, Marvel Studios’ fourth series, is due out August 11th and will air on Disney +. Guardians of the Galaxies Vol. 3, which will be directed by James Gunn, is due out in 2023.