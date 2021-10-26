this week’s episode is being postponed for this very reason

After more than two years of absence, the animated series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, much to the delight of the fans. But episode 4 has unfortunately been postponed. We explain why.

A little patience

Demon Slayer has been ubiquitous since the first season of his animated film was released. A real phenomenon, the work of Koyoharu Gotôge has grown into an extremely powerful license that brought in the equivalent of Togo’s GDP in Africa in 2020. Long teased, the second season of the series has finally started on the Japanese channel Fuji TV, with a broadcast in France on Wakanim and Crunchyroll.

As a reminder, the first part of this second season serially takes up the film Demon Slayer: Le Train de l’Infini, which hit theaters in France on May 19, 2021 and became the biggest box office Japanese, surpassing the indestructible Spirited Away, one of the greatest masterpieces of the Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki.

As Season 2 began on October 10, 2020, we learn that Episode 4, scheduled to air on October 31, will not be on the scheduled date. The cause ? The Japanese general election, which will take place on the last day of October. We will therefore have to wait the following week, more precisely November 7th, to find out.

We remind you that in this first part of the season we find Tanjirô Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira who have to support Kyôjurô Rengoku, the Pillar of Flame, while Tamiu Enmu, one of the Twelve Demonic Moons, takes one from Muzan Kibutsuji Train in possession. The second part is dedicated to the Le Quartier des Plaisirs arch.

If you have not started Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba yet, we remind you that Season 1 will be available on this streaming platform on November 1st.

