This weekend there are gyozas, inline skates and dream trips near you

The new episode of the NiT program “New in Town” will be broadcast on TVI24 this Saturday after lunch.

Rua da Prata has a new mandatory place for fans of dumplings, dim sum and other Asian dishes. The Gyoza Bar opened in April in the center of Lisbon and has already received NiT. This tour is one of several parts of the new episode of “New in Town” which will be broadcast on TVI24 this Saturday, April 24 at around 2:20 pm.

It will also be an opportunity to get to know the new and super gym in Setúbal with indoor and outdoor pools, spa and a special area for children. We also went to Cafetaria Viriato in Porto to speak to the four women who created this original space, which aims to “spread kindness and love for customers”. And we still had time to learn how to rollerblade with the Lisbon Rollers group, even though our reporter is not very good at it.

In this week’s “New in Town” you can also see an exclusive interview with actor Ivo Canelas about the expansion of the play “Todas as Coisas Maravilhosas” at the Mercado da Ribeira. In between we will inform you about all the details about NiTtravel, the new travel platform with suggestions for all continents at the best prices on the market.