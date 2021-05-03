This week there will be another test event in Portugal – and it will bring together a thousand people

It will be a concert in Coimbra with several bands. It will take place on May 8th in Praça da Canção.

Anaquim are one of the bands that will be performing.

After the two shows in Braga – with performances by Fernando Rocha and Pedro Abrunhosa – there is a new test event in Portugal this week. It will take place on Saturday May 8th in Coimbra at Praça da Canção with several bands. Anaquim, The Twist Connection, Birds Are Indie and the Portuguese Pedro will perform. The shows start at 8:30 p.m., but the doors open at 7:15 p.m.

“In a co-organization between the Municipality of Coimbra, APEFE – Association of Organizers of Shows, Festivals and Events, APORFEST – Portuguese Association of Music Festivals and APSTE – Portuguese Association of Technical Services for Events, in collaboration with the Portuguese Red Cross, Roche’s main objective and WiseSafety is to obtain clinical studies from health authorities that will allow the capacity of concert halls to be increased and large events such as festivals or parties to be carried out in the city, ”according to the organization.

This test event will have an audience of a thousand people divided into groups of 250 people. Everyone must wear a mask and test Covid-19 the day before the event. Of course, only those who are negative can attend the concerts. Participants will be retested later.

The tickets that include the test have a symbolic value of € 2 – the proceeds will go to União Audiovisual, an association founded by cultural professionals during the pandemic to help colleagues in great financial difficulty. Tickets can be purchased online – you can see on the Ticketline website if you meet the requirements to participate