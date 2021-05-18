This Wednesday the episode of “Mesaluisa” with Maria João Abreu will be broadcast

This Wednesday the episode of “Mesaluisa” with Maria João Abreu will be broadcast

This Wednesday the episode of “Mesaluisa” with Maria João Abreu will be broadcast

The Portuguese actress was one of her last appearances on television in Luísa Villar’s cooking program.

This Tuesday, May 18th, Luísa Villar was part of the SIC “Casa Feliz” program. The moderator of “Mesaluisa” announced that her cooking program will take place this Wednesday the 19th with Maria João Abreu, José Raposo and João Baião.

“It is a moment that we will remember forever,” said Luísa Villar. João Baião added, touched: “It was the last time we were with her.” The program will be broadcast on SIC Mulher from 2:28 pm.

Luísa Villar’s show recently returned for season two. In each episode, Luísa, guests and viewers face different challenges: Together they have to interpret and follow the recipes of old books. You adapt them to the present, they bridge the gap between the past and present of the kitchen.

SIC will continue to broadcast Lucky Strike to honor the actress. Maria João Abreu died on Thursday May 13th after several operations to which she underwent an aneurysm. He went to hear his favorite music. The actress’s career lasted almost 40 years. He participated in theater, cinema, soap operas and series.

Aside from “A Serra” at SIC, a project he was working on and which he may also appear in in the near future as he recorded some scenes, he can recall some of his best interpretations on various digital platforms . Click on the gallery to learn more about NiT’s six proposals.