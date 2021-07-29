this web series with Benzaïe and Seb is a brilliant addition to Alexandre Astier’s series

While the highly anticipated Kaamelott: Premier Volet hit theaters on July 21, a web series featured by a fan of the universe has just seen the light of day on YouTube.

A homage to the Kaamelott universe

This web series, called Brocéliande, is a creation by Youri Gone, known under the pseudonym Capsul Pop on YouTube. As explained in the description of the Ulule cat that helped fund the project:

Brocéliande is a live comedy web series in honor of the first seasons of Kaamelott by Alexandre Astier. Kaamelott presented the search for the Grail of the Knights of the Round Table. Broceliande presents the battle of the magical creatures that oppose Arthur.

This absolute fan has therefore come up with a miniseries inspired by the creation of Alexandre Astier. In addition to the brilliant expansion of the Kaamelott universe, the creator offers fresh and innovative content.

Brocéliande also has a cast that should impress fans of the YouTube Game. In fact, the web series could count on the presence of Benzaïe, Ganesh2 and Seb, the loyal sidekick of the Joueur du Grenier. In addition to these renowned YouTubers, the Brocéliande team benefited from the presence of the actor Guillaume Briat, the true Burgundian king in Kaamelott, and Bô Gaultier de Kermoal, who is known for his appearances in La Tour Montparnasse Infernale.

Brocéliande consists of 4 episodes and is inspired by Kaamelott without copying the series. In fact, the story takes place parallel to the adventures of King Arthur, far from Kaamelott, the round table and the search for the Grail. In addition, in addition to the witches and wizards already appeared in the original series, viewers can discover characters from Celtic folklore such as elves, orcs and other magical creatures.

The creator of the series, Youri Gone, is therefore offering 4 episodes on his YouTube channel, the last of which will be released this Friday, July 30th. Originally consisting of 8 episodes of 5 minutes each, the Brocéliande team was only able to offer 4, which are directly connected to Kaamelott, due to a lack of budget.

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering the episode that, according to Astier, can convince anyone to love Kaamelott.