This video from the shoot could show Jane Foster getting Mjolnir

It’s been a couple of weeks since the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder began. As always, Marvel productions pique fans’ curiosity to unravel the secrets of the plot, with the risk of being spoiled. Whenever we shoot an MCU film, we discover on the Internet a lot of photos that were taken on the set and are not always of good quality, but have the advantage of revealing to us some elements of the possible scenario interesting.

Hence, thanks to these stolen photos, we can know that Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will be back in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. You will therefore appear in their wrong roles as Thor and Loki. Additionally, each of them starred in Sydney alongside Melissa McCarthy in Hela earlier this month.

Jane Foster is about to lift Mjolnir

What interests us today is Natalie Portman. The actress will return in Thor 4 and be Jane Foster again. We already know that Jane Foster can take Odinson’s place and lift Mjolnir. Indeed, Thor: Love and Thunder must follow the story arc The Mighty Thor.

A snap of Natalie Portman also reveals that she appears to have been physically prepared to raise the hammer of the god of thunder since developing her biceps.

Besides this photo, there is a video of the set that just appeared on social networks that could tell us how Jane Foster gets her powers and Mjolnir.

The video shows part of the filming, in which the teams set up the decor of a ceremonial altar dedicated to Odin, as Odin would have said goodbye to his two sons at this point.

The team shoots the moment Jane Foster goes through her first transformation. This is not Natalie Portman, but her stunt double, lifted in the air by assistants in blue overalls and seizures.

If this is indeed the place where Odin died, the hammer was destroyed here too. So what could be right now that Jane Foster becomes the goddess of thunder?

Video of Natalie Portman’s stunt double on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder today

(bigtimegeek on IG) pic.twitter.com/42lDBURZ0U

March 5, 2021

Note, however, that these are only speculations and that we will have to wait until February 9, 2022, if all goes well, to discover Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters.