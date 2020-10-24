This unauthorized WTF ad is better than real ads (video)

Discover an unofficial Burger King ad featuring a dictator eating a burger. A fake advertisement that went viral.

A fake Burger King ad that is better than the real one

Burger King is the king of burgers, but also of advertising. The brand always knows how to effectively sell its products. We have seen it several times before with some of their very polished ads. Today it is an unofficial advertisement that we present to you. A director named Daniel Kontur came across the script for an unauthorized Burger King commercial by Dan Sorge. This script was found on the Specbank professional website. To practice directing, he decided to shoot the ad like it was a real Burger King commercial. An excellent production job for effective advertising with a dictator and his taster. We let you enjoy.

