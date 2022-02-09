This ultra-realistic costume rivals that of Andrew Garfield

For several months, Spider-Man has been the focus of cinema news. And with good reason, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 15th. A return to the big screen for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in a Marvel production marked by numerous rumours, leaks and other rumours. Spider-Man always causes a sensation on social networks, mainly thanks to his talented fans.

an ultra-realistic cosplay

At just 18, the cosplayer known as _spiderling_ on Tik Tok or maaxx.200 on Instagram is capable of real little tricks. On his social networks, the young man shares his creations with his subscribers on the theme of a predictable superhero with his Tik Tok pseudonym, namely Spider-Man. Max recently unveiled his new costume. Based on that worn by Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man, this costume is surprisingly realistic. The amount of detail that is put into the costume is simply stunning, the result of countless hours spent brushing in hand.

A first presentation video that seduces: 1.7 million views on Tik Tok in just a few hours. Although the costume isn’t finished yet – the lenses have yet to be changed – the result is simply stunning. A Spider-Man in the making that could catch the eye of Marvel if his creations continue to garner so much attention. You can find the costume just below in two Tik Tok videos. If you want to know more, don’t hesitate to visit Max’s different social networks.

@_spiderling_ I’m getting new lenses soon! #fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #xyzbca #tomholland #spiderman #spidermannowayhome #avengers #mcu #marvel #peterparker It’s On Again (feat. Kendrick Lamar) (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack) – Alicia Keys@ _spiderling_ We are 70% done :)) #fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #xyzbca #tomholland #spiderman #spidermannowayhome #avengers #mcu #marvel #peterparker original sound –

And if you want to extend the fun, you can discover the lives of these 30 Disney characters if they lived in the year 2022.