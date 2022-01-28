This ultra-precise and ultra-lightweight gaming mouse costs only 28 euros

For the 2022 winter sale, the stores were generous with gamers, including the Steelseries Rival 5 gaming mouse, which is available for only 28 euros. At the price it’s a gift!

Steelseries Rival 5: an ultra-precise optical sensor

The Steelseries Rival 5 is a wired gaming mouse and therefore appeals to wireless allergy sufferers. The latter is equipped with a Truemove Air optical sensor that allows it to reach a speed of 18000 DPI with 1:1 tracking, in other words it’s really very precise. It is perfect for FPS, MOBAs and MMOs.

It also features 9 programmable buttons, including 5 quick side buttons, via the Steelseries Engine software, allowing you to easily change other parameters as well. You should also know that it has its own internal storage, which means that whatever configuration you give it remains the same. You should know that the brand has chosen Golden Micro IP54 switches with a lifespan of 80 million clicks.

Compared to the competition, it stands out because of its weight, as it weighs only 85 g.

Normally marketed at a price of 69.99 euros, this gaming mouse currently only costs 27.89 euros. And to upgrade your PC, we also have a PNY 42GB DDR4 kit.

Why crack?

Sensor performanceDurable switchesReasonably priced

