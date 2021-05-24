This ultra-dark fan theory explains that Nemo never existed

We all know the script for Finding Nemo. Directed by Andrew Stanton, this is the fifth animated film from Pixar Studio. Marin, accompanied by short-term amnesia, Dory has to find her prodigal son Nemo at the other end of the ocean. There are many theories about Pixar, but the one we’re about to introduce to you today is certainly one of the darker … explanations.

We’re hooked on absurd fan theories like “In fact, it was all a dream!” Used. Finding Nemo was also the subject of many fan theories linking it to Toy Story 3 when Molly, Andy’s sister, was reading a magazine with Darla Sherman, the dentist’s niece in the film. Movie can be seen. (We also know that all Pixar films are interrelated.) Another popular belief was that Dory’s memory loss was due to the violent death of her parents. This was excluded from the release of the film Le Monde de Dory, in which we see her very happy with her parents and already with memory problems …

No. The theory presented here is far more psychological than the others and does not add unnecessary content to Pixar’s work. In their opinion, Nemo never existed and is just the creation of Marin’s imagination. A father – and a husband – are over-cautious after losing their wives and children in the Baracuda attack. The theory is based on the fact that Nemo can be translated as “nobody” in Latin. Translating the film is called “Finding Noone” and presents the idea that rather than the search for the missing son, the film is an inner journey of a desperate father who invents ghosts to overcome his grief and seek life lessons by very real people he meets, like Dory.

Pixar never hesitated to talk about the death and disappearance of a loved one. I also urge everyone to do the first five minutes of Up! While this theory, more metaphorical than realistic, is interesting, the simple fact that the characters – and the viewer – interact with Nemo is enough to contradict it. However, it adds an interesting level of reading to the first part of the film.

Marin is no longer just an overprotective father trying to get out of his shell. He is also someone who has to learn anew not to live in the past and to rediscover oneself, to rediscover oneself. While traveling, Marin learns who he really is. Finding Nemo – “Finding nobody” is mostly metaphorical and means “finding yourself”. Overcoming a catastrophe changes us forever and we have to reinvent ourselves to better live with it.

