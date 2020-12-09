This trick allows some to play the game now

From midnight onwards, many gamers can get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077. The action RPG is particularly anticipated by fans as its release date has been postponed several times. But the waiting time until then could be even shorter than expected!

The wait promises to be a long time, except for XBOX players

While some may have got their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 before anyone else, others will have to wait patiently for a few more hours. This is especially true for those who purchased the game online through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft.

But here it is … The first opinions thrive on the web and players then have only one wish to throw themselves into the game upside down to form their own opinion. For some of you, we can help make that dream come true.

However, not all players will be able to reach their end. The method described in this article only works on Xbox. Sony console owners have to work hard and wait until 12:01 a.m.

Play Cyberpunk Now

To play the new dad game from The Witcher you have to manipulate the time. Not literally, of course. The method is simply to change the time settings on your Xbox console (it doesn’t matter if it’s a One or a Series X / S) by setting the New Zealand time zone.

Unlike PCs, which all have access to Cyberpunk 2077 at the same time, consoles in their country have to wait until midnight to unlock the game. At the time of writing, we are in New Zealand early morning on December 10th.

This technique enables Xbox players to play the game in advance. Unfortunately, this is not the case for those who pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 / PS5. Indeed, Sony consoles automatically define the location data according to that of the user account. Hence, for Sony gamers there are no methods as simple as the one offered to you.