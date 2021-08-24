this touching moment of the last chapter made all internet users cry (15 tweets)

Last week marked a new chapter for My Hero Academia readers. After Horikoshi Kohei had completely surprised the fans of his work by offering to discover “his best chapter so far”, Horikoshi Kohei gave an insight into the new adventures of Deku and his band. A particularly touching chapter that made many internet users cry.

/! Warning, the following contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 323 /!

Back at home

In Chapter 322 of My Hero Academia, Deku’s classmates had simply looked for him to bring him back to UA. Hunted by Shigaraki, the young superhero finally finds solace in his family. His friends decided to bring him back to civilization to protect him. In order to finally convince him, Bakugo will even go so far as to apologize publicly. And for a character with such an important ego as him, his gesture has a particularly strong symbolism. Unfortunately, this collective rescue is not to everyone’s taste. As you probably saw in Chapter 323, the civilians surrounding the school are not inclined to let Deku come back.

And for good reason that says the return of Deku, it necessarily means the return of Shigaraki. And given the super villain’s power, these civilians are not afraid for their lives. Faced with this injustice, Ochaco could not hold back. Megaphone in hand, she tries to convince the most reluctant that Deku is the key to defeating All For One. A particularly touching sequence that gives us a little more inkling of the love that Ochaco has for Deku. Better still, it allows us to see “the birth of a real hero,” as Nezu, director of Yuei, “a hero who will surpass All Might,” points out. Horikoshi wasn’t lying, Ochaco plays a big role in the manga. A position that could lead her to embody a new force in this world where the quirks prevail.

But this chapter 323 was also an opportunity for fans to witness a particularly touching scene: the reaction of Inko, Izuku’s mother. With her son returning, this caring mother could not hold back her tears. A particularly touching reaction that did not miss the reader. Many have taken the direction of social networks to share their sadness as they return to the main axes of this chapter:

From now on, My Hero Academia readers will have to wait until August 29th to discover the rest. Will angry civilians send Izuku back to Yuei? Will their anger eventually subside? Horikoshi will not miss this in a few days. How much did you like this streak for your part? Do not hesitate to answer us using the survey below.