This touching mermaid story will break your heart (BD)

We all know the story of Ariel, the famous Disney Little Mermaid. Today we invite you to discover the work of a Ukrainian artist who made a heartbreaking comic about a mermaid.

Andy Ivanov is a Ukrainian digital artist who can be seen on Instagram under the pseudonym andivart. The story, titled May, the Mermaid of Lily Lake, is about the adventures of May, a mermaid who lives in a lake and sees her life threatened by fishermen, when she just met a charming young man.

The artist has been sharing May’s story on her Instagram page since 2019, and she can also be found in one of her “Featured Stories”.

“Who is it ?”

“I hope he likes me …”

“Hello !”

“Ah!”

Splash!

“Hey, baby. Don’t be afraid, I wasn’t expecting to see you.”

“I believe you”

“What is that? An inexplicable feeling …”

xx

“Oh no! My kiss poisoned him. No, no …”

“Oh no”

“Please live, I’ll bring you a petal of life”

“Do you see this beast?”

“Saw ! “

“I was caught!”

“Well done boy. We got you”

“What have I done? She won’t survive in captivity. I have to help her somehow.”

“I’ll take you home”

“I’m so sorry … Please be free again”

“Hey boy! Don’t do this or I’ll kill you!”

Bang!

“A petal of life. I held it in my hand from the beginning. You will live, you will live …”

…

!!

“Wake up. The sun has risen”

“I’m alive, but how is that possible?”

“Come with me, I’ll show you something”

“It’s him again!”

“We can hide in a secret place that I wanted to show you”

“He won’t find us, we’re safe here …”

“This Lily is my life. I gave you a part of myself … a petal … and you survived. “

“There you are! I have you!”

“What is it? It will be mine!”

“If he picks the flower, I’ll die …”

“Don’t touch the …”

“… flower”

“Oh no, no … it’s all my fault.”

“I’m so sorry my love …”

…

!!

“I feel something very …”

Even if the end of this story leaves a lot of tension, artist Andy Avanov reiterated on his Instagram page that the story is over. If you enjoyed this story, you will surely love discovering these 60 moving and sometimes overwhelming illustrations by the Japanese artist.