this tiktokeuse is the perfect copy of Scarlett Johansson

It’s been barely a week since the movie Black Widow was in theaters and was already talking about it. The film received a very mixed reception from those who saw it in theaters. While some think the film is pretty good and pays a lovely homage to Scarlett Johansson and her Natasha Romanoff character, others complain to anyone who wants to hear her that this is the worst Marvel movie in the MCU since Thor 2 is character remains important in MCU history and one Tik Tok influencer has just exploded view records with a cosplay … breathtaking.

“The Scarlett Johansson of Desires”

While it’s very unlikely to see Scarlett Johansson long as Black Widow in the movies or series (spoilers: the character died in Avengers: Endgame), nothing is ever certain. If this was your favorite character and you are depressed not to see Natasha Romanoff again, don’t worry, cosplayers are there for you in the person of tiktokeuse Kate Johansson who is bragging about her.

Johansson Kate has become a real star of the platform in just a few months, with more than 6.1 million subscribers and videos with more than 10 or even 50 million views. You can find her on her account, of course, but also many videos of her Black Widow cosplay, and the similarity is strikingly realistic. Some fans even ask her in the comments (often humorously) if she really is Scarlett Johansson, while others do not use tweezers and think she is “Scarlett Johansson from Wish”. While dancing is the main piece of content on her Tiktok page, there are some where she responds to her fans and what they say, including one where she interprets what happened during the character’s death at the end of Endgame. We let you discover it for yourself.

Black Widow: A goodbye that feels good

If many fans hope to see the cosplayer and actress reunited one day, some would wish Scarlett continues as Black Widow in theaters. Johansson recently announced that this was a farewell to her MCU character and that it was nice to leave one final movie behind:

Honestly, I feel like leaving a party when it’s still going on and I think this movie is [Black Widow] looks really alive, fresh and powerful. I am really happy about that. I’m really happy with the work we’ve done over the decade and it’s sweet and bitter to say goodbye, but if you like something you have to get it public!

So if it seems unlikely that the character will be back in theaters anytime soon, keep in mind that Kevin Feige said he wanted to keep working with Scarlett Johansson. It remains to be seen what this collaboration will look like.

