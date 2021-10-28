this TikTok star is accused of murder

We tend to forget it sometimes, but content creators aren’t that different from the rest of us. They face the same problems and have the same shortcomings. Our favorite videographers are therefore not immune to mischief, some of which can be particularly cruel and filthy.

a tiktoker who is accused of double homicide

Skyrim star IRL JinnKid, arrested last week, is accused of murdering two people in cold blood, one of whom was his companion. Ali Nassar Abulaban, his real name, had become quite famous on the TikTok social network and was followed on his account by more than 950,000 Skyrim fans.

The drama allegedly took place in an apartment in New York’s East Village where the bodies of two people identified as belonging to Ana Abulaban and Rayburn Barron were found. One of the victims was none other than Ali Nassar Abulaban’s wife, who was allegedly murdered by her husband after being caught with her lover.

It seemed that the couple were on the verge of breaking up. According to the assistant prosecutor, Ana accused her husband of harassing her regularly for several weeks, installing surveillance applications on her daughter’s devices and destroying one of her homes.

A family story that turns into a drama

According to the report, Ali “overheard his wife with another man” as he entered her home. The videographer is said to have shot the alleged lover of his wife three bullets in the head and neck before attacking his wife and shooting her in the forehead.

Video recordings of the neighboring apartment would then show Ali leaving the apartment. He was reportedly picking up his daughter from school and the police arrested him. Those responsible for the investigation believe that Ali himself called 911 to report the double homicide.

This incident was to follow a first act of domestic violence. Last September, Ali allegedly pushed Ana into an argument and injured the videographer's wife in the process. This allegedly happened in front of her five-year-old daughter who witnessed the scene. Tiktoker JinnKid is currently in police custody until its preliminary hearing date, which is scheduled for January 5, 2022.