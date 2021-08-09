This Thursday, young people have free entry to monuments and museums

The initiative serves the International Youth Day, which is celebrated on August 12th.

The Mafra National Palace is on the list.

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, which will be celebrated next Thursday, August 12, all monuments, palaces and museums under the responsibility of the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage will have free entry for young people between 12 and 29 years of age. .

You can check the list of rooms on the official website. Young people can visit the Jeronimos Monastery and Belém Tower in Lisbon for free; the monastery of Alcobaça; the monastery of Batalha; the monastery of Christ in Tomar; the Soares dos Reis National Museum in Porto; or the Mafra National Palace.

In Lisbon there is also the Ajuda National Palace, the National Pantheon, the National Carriage Museum, the Folk Art Museum, the National Tile Museum or the National Museum of Contemporary Art.