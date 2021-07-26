this TF1 decision annoys fans on Twitter

Last June, we warned you that the first four episodes of the Harry Potter saga would air on the TF1 channel. Many of you followed them, as can be seen from the various top tweets of your reactions we were able to make. However, fans have just heard news that they are by no means cheering, and they are already expressing their anger on social networks.

The Harry Potter show on TF1

In July 2021 we had the right to discover:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on TF1 Thursday, July 1 at 9:05 p.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on TF1 Thursday, July 8 at 9:05 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on TF1 Thursday, July 15 at 9:05 p.m. July 9th at 9:05 pm Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on TF1 on Thursday July 22nd at 9:05 pm.

While fans of the saga enjoyed watching their favorite classics again, and despite the very interesting audience, the TF1 channel decided to pause programming of the next episodes to make room for other films (that’s La Folle Story by Max and Leon, then Ein Indians in the city).

This decision may seem strange considering that 3 million people were present before Harry Potter was in the School of Wizards and 3.7 million were present before Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Some internet users hypothesize that these numbers will be even more significant in winter (as the saga is viewed by many French as “family”), which would explain why the broadcaster decided to save the last four episodes for later. In any case, this decision is not unanimous among the fans.

Lots of reactions on Twitter

Many reactions to this news have already surfaced on Twitter and most internet users bitterly regret choosing TF1:

And you, do you understand the decision on the part of the TF1 channel? Are you disappointed? We’ll let you answer this question through our comment section! And if you are very interested in the universe of Harry Potter, you know that recently a real map of the looter who is supposed to spy on his relatives has emerged.