“This tattoo reflects that” – Atrioc defends getting T1 tattoo after the team loses the League of Legends Worlds 2022

Twitch streamer Brandon “Atrioc” took to Twitter on November 6 to offer particulars a few T1 tattoo he obtained earlier than the League of Legends Worlds 2022’s victor was declared.

The content material creator defended his choice, stating that he’s and at all times has been the most important supporter of Evo 2019 winner and Tremendous Smash Bros. professional T1 MkLeo. His tweet learn:

“I’m, and at all times have been, the most important @Mkleosb fan on the planet and this tattoo displays that.”

Followers react as Atrioc supplies a motive for getting a T1 tattoo a day earlier than League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion was declared

A day earlier than the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Remaining aired, the Twitch streamer shared a picture, revealing that he had a model new tattoo depicting the LCK second seed, T1, profitable the World Championship.

He claimed that getting a tattoo after a crew wins is an indication of delight. Nevertheless, getting one a day earlier than they play demonstrated confidence:

The next day, T1 confronted off towards DRX. The LCK fourth seed ended up claiming the Summoner’s Cup and T1 sadly misplaced their attainable fourth World Championship.

Following T1’s defeat, Atrioc defended his choice, claiming that he has at all times been T1 MkLeo’s “largest fan on the planet.”

The streamer’s replace went viral on the social media platform, with quite a few group members reacting. Matt Merself, the NA esports researcher at Riot Video games, claimed that Brandon made a “legendary esports tweet”:

Professional gamer and Dignitas-affiliated content material creator HugS acknowledged:

One group member needed to understand how the streamer felt about having the “world’s funniest tattoo”:

Twitch streamer Connor “ConnorEatsPants” was additionally current within the reply part and remarked:

Atrioc’s editor @thegodzhilla acknowledged that the content material creator had a backup tweet “deliberate from the leap”:

One other Twitter person shared the identical sentiment, saying that Atrioc had the “uno reverse card in his again pocket”:

Esports persona and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake “JakeSucky” Fortunate additionally shared the streamer’s replace on his official deal with and stated:

@Atrioc @Mkleosb inb4 knee, the tekken participant signed to DRX, picks up Smash Final Kazuya and 3-0’s Leo in SWT Grands @Atrioc @Mkleosb inb4 knee, the tekken participant signed to DRX, picks up Smash Final Kazuya and 3-0’s Leo in SWT Grands

Atrioc beforehand labored because the Supervisor of International Shopper Advertising and marketing at Nvidia and because the Content material Advertising and marketing Supervisor at Twitch.

He’s additionally a distinguished persona within the streaming sphere and co-founded Offbrand with YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig Ahgren and fellow Twitch streamer Nathan Stanz.

Brandon is primarily a Simply Chatting streamer and has performed a number of in style titles equivalent to Hitman 3, Elden Ring, League of Legends, Fall Guys, Tremendous Mario 64, and Hole Knight on his channel.



