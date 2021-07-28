This symbolic bar has already been reached, Alexandre Astier is in heaven

Kaamelott Premier Volet performed in theaters on July 21, 2021 (although previews were organized beforehand), and since then the excitement among fans has been constant. To celebrate this, an official store has also been set up with many derivative products. The film is definitely a good start to talk about for a long time, and that shouldn’t displease Alexandre Astier, who is in heaven.

Fanfare start despite health pass

Alexandre Astier’s feature film Kaamelott Premier Volet got off to a very interesting start. On July 21, 2021, including the previews, 420,000 viewers had already seen the film. Including the previews, this is the best start for a French film since La Ch’tite Famille, which was released in February 2018.

However, many fans had noticed that the sanitary pass had cooled many people who did not want to go to the cinema; We devoted an earlier article to this topic. However, it appears that the most loyal fans have largely mobilized as an emblematic bar has been exceeded in just one week.

Very good news from Alexandre Astier

We have just learned (and the news was released by SND) that the film Kaamelott Premier Volet has just passed the symbolic mark of 1 million viewers, and it did so in just one week. . It should be noted that in 2003, when Kaamelott started and the series was already a huge hit, each episode had an average of 5,000,000 viewers. The first part of Kaamelott thus reached 1/5 of the ratings of the debut of the series within a week.

Alexandre Astier shared this message not only on Twitter, but also in his Instagram story:

It seems that King Arthur is very proud of this start. Remember that if this first part achieves the expected success (which it now seems to be), Alexandre Astier will be able to work on the second and third parts of the trilogy that has been announced. A great reward for the fans who gathered behind this film. And if you’re still a little nostalgic about the show, we recommend going back to the physical evolution of Kaamelott’s characters between the show and the movie.